Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $68.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of CELH traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.89. 12,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,940. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.92. Celsius has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 601.78 and a beta of 2.11.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 in the last 90 days. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 73,179 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 2,063.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

