Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Now Covered by Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $13.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

NYSE CVE opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 3.21. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 71,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 30,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 692.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,670,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,245 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 404.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,773 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,449,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,190,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 77,610 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

