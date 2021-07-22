Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,984. The firm has a market cap of $272.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

In other news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

