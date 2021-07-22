CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 102.70% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:CNIC traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 88.80 ($1.16). 107,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,616. CentralNic Group has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38). The company has a market cap of £223.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other news, insider Max Royde acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($11,235.96).

CentralNic Group Company Profile

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

