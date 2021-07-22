CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 102.70% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:CNIC traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 88.80 ($1.16). 107,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,616. CentralNic Group has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38). The company has a market cap of £223.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other news, insider Max Royde acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($11,235.96).

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

