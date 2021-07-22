CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 96.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,638 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in CEVA by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CEVA by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CEVA by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 33,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CEVA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CEVA. Cowen reduced their price objective on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital cut their target price on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $44.09 on Thursday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.95, a P/E/G ratio of 139.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

