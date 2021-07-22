CHADS VC (CHADS) Market Cap Tops $1.63 Million

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $1,196.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00050077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.18 or 0.00888875 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,175,047 coins and its circulating supply is 47,730,394 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

