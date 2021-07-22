CHADS VC (CHADS) Price Tops $0.0331 on Major Exchanges

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. CHADS VC has a market cap of $1.58 million and $18.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CHADS VC has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00047750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.00 or 0.00827484 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,207,577 coins and its circulating supply is 47,794,177 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.