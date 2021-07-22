Champion Iron Limited Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.83.

CIA stock opened at C$6.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.17. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$2.45 and a one year high of C$6.89.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$406.30 million.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

