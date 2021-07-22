Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report released on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$232.51 million for the quarter.

