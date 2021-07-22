Cheuvreux Upgrades Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) to Buy

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group raised Intertek Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intertek Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.37. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.4463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 86.30%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

