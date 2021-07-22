Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.99 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $38.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMG. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,723.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,755.99 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,094.93 and a 1 year high of $1,778.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,445.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,309 shares of company stock worth $19,365,245 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $355,121,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

