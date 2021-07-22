Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,850.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CMG. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,719.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,755.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,445.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,094.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1,778.29. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,309 shares of company stock worth $19,365,245. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

