Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,075.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,719.29.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,755.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,445.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,094.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1,778.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Matt Carey bought 673 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, with a total value of $999,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,309 shares of company stock worth $19,365,245. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $355,121,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

