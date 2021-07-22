Chromia Trading Up 9.3% This Week (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $121.04 million and approximately $233.89 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00049982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.18 or 0.00877502 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

