CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$37.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

MFI stock opened at C$25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$23.20 and a 1 year high of C$30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.00.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.5793631 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

