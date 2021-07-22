Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC) Senior Officer Lionel Terry Robins Sells 107,345 Shares

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC) Senior Officer Lionel Terry Robins sold 107,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$161,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,750 shares in the company, valued at C$410,625.
Shares of CVE:CMC opened at C$1.48 on Thursday. Cielo Waste Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$1.65.
Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile
See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.