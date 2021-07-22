Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XEC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.27.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 38,657.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,191,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,683,000 after purchasing an additional 155,410 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 11,087.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 36,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

