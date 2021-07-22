Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Gap Up to $15.10

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.10, but opened at $15.54. Cinemark shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 7,894 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,073,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,821,000 after purchasing an additional 788,447 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cinemark by 33.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $26,030,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $20,778,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $24,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

