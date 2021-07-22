Cipher Market Cap Reaches $121,628.17 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $121,628.17 and $82,819.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

