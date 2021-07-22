Citigroup Inc. Buys 7,166 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 38.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 388,251 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 266,270 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 975,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 130,520 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth $801,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth $675,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

FSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

