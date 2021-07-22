Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,098 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a market cap of $315.07 million, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.62. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

