Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BGC Partners by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in BGC Partners by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.