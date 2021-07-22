Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,284 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.64. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.74 and a beta of 0.88. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.