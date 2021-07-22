Citigroup Inc. Sells 794 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Software were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMSWA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $741,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President H Allan Dow sold 28,693 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $707,282.45. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 110,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $21.29 on Thursday. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $696.35 million, a P/E ratio of 88.71 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 million. Research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

