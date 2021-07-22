Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,512,000 after buying an additional 6,757,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,709,000 after buying an additional 3,912,913 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42,244.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,521,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,475,000 after buying an additional 3,513,480 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23,254.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,907,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,287,000 after buying an additional 1,899,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,465.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 819,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,046,000 after buying an additional 787,229 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $39.57 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

