Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 143.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE CFG opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.