Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $399.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terry L. Lehman acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 3,261 shares of company stock valued at $81,420 in the last 90 days. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,359,000 after acquiring an additional 82,184 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

