Clarivate (CLVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. On average, analysts expect Clarivate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLVT opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.08 and a beta of 0.53. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.48.

In other news, insider Jeff Roy sold 89,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,330,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Roedel bought 19,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,361.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,683.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clarivate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

