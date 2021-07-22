CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives $15.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.00 and a beta of 1.71. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

