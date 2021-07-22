Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CDE. Noble Financial reissued a market perform rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.12.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.88. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $17,078,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

