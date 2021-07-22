Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,604 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 125,984 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $922,510,000 after buying an additional 432,664 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after buying an additional 1,605,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $640,003,000 after buying an additional 142,082 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,301,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $570,395,000 after purchasing an additional 138,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $462,515,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.