Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.79. 2,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,115. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.32. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $82.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

