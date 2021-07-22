Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.67

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 17135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $959.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $150,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 36.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

