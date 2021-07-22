Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Purchased by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 531.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390,630 shares during the period. Colfax makes up approximately 2.1% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Colfax were worth $124,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Colfax by 1,455.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,087,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,658 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Colfax by 209.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $43,307,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Colfax by 122.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,588,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 872,870 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 464,677 shares of company stock worth $20,374,157. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

NYSE:CFX traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $45.33. 6,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 111.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.07. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

