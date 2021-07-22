Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Update

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $34.94 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

