Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Barclays

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point raised their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

Shares of CMA opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 69.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

