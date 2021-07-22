Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 76.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139,837 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $34.02.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

