Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €7.00 ($8.24) target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.75 ($6.76).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank stock opened at €5.51 ($6.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 1 year high of €6.87 ($8.08). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.23.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.