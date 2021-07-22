Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Equities analysts expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to post $2.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $12.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYH. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,241. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.93.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 974,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 74,177 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,064,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after acquiring an additional 346,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 289,962 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.