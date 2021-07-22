Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 43,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.16. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

