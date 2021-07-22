Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

