Comparing Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) & The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN)

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) and The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and The Southern Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 28.60% 16.80% 1.51% The Southern Banc 6.31% 2.80% 0.34%

This table compares Axos Financial and The Southern Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $725.83 million 3.94 $183.44 million $3.10 15.57 The Southern Banc $5.77 million 1.17 $310,000.00 N/A N/A

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than The Southern Banc.

Risk and Volatility

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Southern Banc has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Axos Financial and The Southern Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 5 1 3.17 The Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axos Financial presently has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.48%. Given Axos Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than The Southern Banc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Axos Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of The Southern Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Axos Financial beats The Southern Banc on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans. In addition, Axos Financial, Inc. offers commercial lending, specialty finance factoring, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as fixed rate term unsecured loans to individual borrowers. Further, it provides prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. Additionally, the company offers concierge banking services, bankruptcy and non-bankruptcy trustee and fiduciary services, mobile deposit services, peer to peer payment services, interbank transfer services, digital wallets, securities clearing services, and digital investment advisory services, as well as introduces broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About The Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Alabama, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

