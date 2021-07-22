Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Confluent in a report released on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits anticipates that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Confluent’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. Confluent has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $57.99.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

