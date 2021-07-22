Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives $45.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFLT shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CFLT opened at $39.36 on Monday. Confluent has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

