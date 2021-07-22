Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at CIBC

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Conifex Timber from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS CFXTF opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

