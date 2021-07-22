CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Down to $19.37

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.37, but opened at $18.96. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 805 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $644.72 million, a PE ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 328,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,762,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,291,000 after buying an additional 270,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after buying an additional 194,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 162,871 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,260,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

