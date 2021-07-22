Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Lowered to $72.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE ED opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,390,000 after purchasing an additional 229,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,421,000 after purchasing an additional 132,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $215,203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,843,000 after purchasing an additional 39,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

