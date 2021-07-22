Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Position Increased by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 72.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,380,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 580,921 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $20,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,073,000 after buying an additional 2,948,983 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,782,000 after buying an additional 2,269,688 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,007,000 after buying an additional 932,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,871,000 after buying an additional 287,354 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

