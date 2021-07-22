CONTRACOIN Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $87,193.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $6.74 million and $87,193.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,615,146 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

