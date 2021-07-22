ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,297,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,812,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 28,408 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 826.3% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $159.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.93.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Analysts predict that ContraFect will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. WBB Securities assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

